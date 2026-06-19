Tehran, Moscow move to deepen financial cooperation

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati and Governor of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina held talks in Russia focused on expanding banking cooperation, increasing bilateral trade, and strengthening the North-South transport corridor.

During the meeting, Hemmati expressed appreciation for Russian officials’ messages of sympathy following the martyrdom of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian citizens, and referred to the resilience shown by the Iranian Armed Forces and people during the recent US-Israeli war of aggression. He emphasized that Tehran remains committed to strengthening economic and political relations with Moscow.

The Russian central bank chief underlined the importance of establishing financial infrastructure independent from third countries, stressing that wider use of national currencies in bilateral trade and stronger banking connectivity could reduce the impact of sanctions on both economies, Tasnim reported.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides agreed to activate a permanent banking committee between the central banks of Iran and Russia to monitor and accelerate implementation of joint banking and financial programs.

Following his visit to Russia, Hemmati announced plans to design and reinforce new financial mechanisms between the two countries to facilitate trade, saying the measures are intended to reduce banking obstacles, lower transaction costs, and create independent financial routes.

He described the trip as more than a diplomatic engagement, calling it an operational mission aimed at removing barriers in foreign trade. According to Hemmati, discussions with Russian monetary officials and economic actors concentrated on building financial mechanisms outside conventional restrictions and making immediate use of monetary capacities to support trade.

Addressing efforts toward exchange market integration and its impact on businesses, Hemmati said the Central Bank’s approach is focused on reducing transaction costs for economic operators and creating stability so that traders in Russia can conduct exports and imports with greater certainty regarding exchange rates and fund transfers.

MNA