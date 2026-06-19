Diplomacy will follow Leader's guidance, Araghchi says

Writing in response to the Leader's strategic message, Araghchi said: "I honour your wise and path-opening message and am grateful for your guidance, support and valuable trust. This caring direction will undoubtedly serve as a solid foundation to safeguard national dignity, protect the rights of the great Iranian people and responsibly advance the ideals of the Islamic Revolution."

The foreign minister added that during the days of the sacred month of Muharram, he gives his assurance that with reliance on God and the Imams, and with full commitment to the Leader's directives, the entire capacity of the country's foreign policy apparatus will be devoted to securing the interests of Iran, preserving the rights of the Iranian people and safeguarding the dignity, independence and authority of the nation.

"With vigilance, prudence and steadfastness, we will spare no effort to achieve these goals and protect national interests," he wrote.

MNA