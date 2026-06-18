Passage through Hormuz free of charge during 60-day of MoU

The SNSC announced in a statement on Thursday night that applicants for passage through the Strait of Hormuz will not pay any fees for 60 days.

Accordingly, the Persian Gulf Waterway Authority has been instructed to process and respond to requests with speed and priority in order to achieve the goals of the Memorandum of Understanding.

Given the special conditions and the existence of some safety dangers on the passage route and due to the need to ensure safe traffic and prevent maritime accidents, it is necessary for ships to pass on the route and time announced to them so that the possibility of traffic can gradually increase.

The operational arrangements and technical details of the passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be announced by the Persian Gulf Waterway Authority.

Regarding other issues, including mine clearance, the necessary measures will be taken in accordance with paragraph 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

MNA/6864380