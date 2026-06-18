Ceasefire violations continue in southern Lebanon

According to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network, the Zionist regime's aggressive actions and violations of fire in southern Lebanon continue despite Iran-US memorandum of understanding emphasizing the need to stop the war on all fronts, especially in Lebanon.

In the latest case of ceasefire violations in southern Lebanon, the occupying army once again targeted the town of Kafr Benit in the Nabatiyeh district with a drone attack.

Local sources also reported that the Zionist military was advancing to the entrance to the Ali Taher region in southern Lebanon.

In the meantime that some media outlets have reported Israeli drones flying over Beirut's southern suburbs, the towns of Kafr Benit and Beit Yahoun and the area between Hadada and Haris in southern Lebanon were targeted by drone attacks.

The area between Hadada and Haris was also targeted by the occupying army's drone attack.

An Israeli helicopter also dropped a sonic bomb on residents of the town of Beit Yahoun, injuring a number of them.

Some local Lebanese media outlets, including the "Bint Jbeil" Telegram channel, have also reported the flight of Israeli spy drones over the southern suburbs of Beirut.

MNA/6864043