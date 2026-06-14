Iranian delegation takes 2nd place at Intl championship event

The tournament concluded with a high technical and competitive standard, establishing itself as one of the most prestigious university sporting events in the world, IRNA reported.

Over 1,500 athletes from 50 countries participated, highlighting the quality of the competition.

The importance of the event was further emphasized by the presence of presidents and technical officials from several international federations, underlining the championship’s significance in the global university sports calendar.

Competing against top university athletes from around the world, the Iranian delegation delivered an impressive performance, collecting 14 gold, seven silver, and nine bronze medals for a total of 30 podium finishes.

The achievement reflected the athletes’ technical superiority, physical readiness, and mental strength.

Iran’s runner-up finish was the result of careful planning, investment in university sports, and the dedication of athletes and coaching staff.

Success in such a highly competitive event further strengthened the country’s position in international university sports.

Turkey topped the medal standings with 42 medals, while Hong Kong, host nation Brazil, Spain, China, Thailand, Canada, France and the Czech Republic completed the top ten rankings. The Iranian team consisted of 32 athletes in wrestling and karate disciplines.

MNA