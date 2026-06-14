Security of Iran borders at highest level: Cmdr.

The commander of Iran's Border Guard has confirmed that security on the country's borders is at its highest level, with forces in complete operational readiness, particularly along the western frontier, and all arrangements in place for the approaching Arbaeen pilgrimage season.

Brigadier General Ali-Akbar Javidan made the remarks during a Sunday morning inspection visit to border areas in Kermanshah Province.

"Iran's Border Guard, especially on the country's western borders, is at full operational readiness," Javidan said. "With the cooperation of other armed forces, border security has been secured in the best possible way."

He expressed appreciation for the support of the Army and IRGC forces and the contribution of border-area residents, describing local communities as a valuable asset in maintaining sustainable security in frontier regions.

Terrorist Threat Response

The commander was direct about Iran's posture toward any security threat. "Border guards are present in frontier areas with full vigilance, and any action by terrorist groups or security-disrupting elements will be met with a decisive and deterrent response," he said.

Economic Activities

Javidan said trade exchanges and border terminal activities are proceeding within the legal framework, with the Border Guard supporting legitimate economic actors while enforcing the law firmly against smuggling and unauthorised movement of goods.

He assessed border relations with neighbouring countries, particularly Iraq, as positive, citing joint border cooperation, intelligence sharing, and security coordination as important factors in maintaining stability in frontier areas.

Arbaeen Preparations

With the Arbaeen commemoration approaching, Javidan confirmed that all Border Guard units at crossings leading to Iraq, including the Khosravi border crossing, are fully prepared to work alongside other responsible agencies to ensure the security and smooth transit of pilgrims.

"The Border Guard of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in coordination with executive, security, and service agencies, is fully prepared to secure the borders, support economic activities, and provide the best possible service to Arbaeen pilgrims," he said.

MNA