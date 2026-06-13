Ghalibaf warns US against breaking potential commitment

In a message posted on his X account on Friday, Ghalibaf underscored the importance of adherence to obligations in the ongoing diplomatic track, warning against any future breach of commitments as speculation mounts over a possible understanding between Iran and the United States.

“Commitments made must be commitments kept. No ifs, no buts, no excuses. For the close deal ahead, there is no other way. You reap what you sow,” he stated.

The remarks came after Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran and Washington could announce an initial understanding in the coming days, although the process had not yet been finalized.

He said diplomacy was intended to consolidate Iran’s strategic gains following the latest round of American-Israeli aggression and noted that discussions were centered on a 14-point memorandum of understanding still under review.

Araghchi explained that the proposed framework envisions a two-stage process beginning with an initial memorandum and followed by negotiations toward a potential final agreement.

According to him, issues such as sanctions removal, the nuclear file, including enrichment-related matters, economic reconstruction, and other sensitive subjects would be addressed during the second phase, expected to last around 60 days.

Emphasizing the need for guarantees, the foreign minister pointed to previous experiences of non-compliance by adversaries and said Iran must ensure that mechanisms are in place to prevent future breaches.

He also reiterated that Iran’s diplomatic and defense institutions operate in coordination to safeguard national interests and maintained that any eventual arrangement must rest on mutual respect for sovereignty and an end to pressure tactics.

MNA