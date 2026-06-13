UAE to reportedly unlock billions of dollars for Iran

The United Arab Emirates has agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran, four sources ​said, Reuters reported.

Word of the move, which has not been previously ‌reported, coincides with the final stages of broader negotiations between Tehran and Washington on ending the war, talks that diplomats say could involve the release of tens of billions of dollars in Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks under US sanctions.

Two regional sources told Reuters the UAE had agreed to release a total of $10 billion, more than $3 billion of which had already been delivered.

Two other sources with knowledge of the arrangement put the total funds involved at $20 billion, adding that the move had been agreed in return for a ​halt to Iranian attacks on the UAE.

One of the sources with knowledge of the arrangement also said a first tranche of $3 billion had already been made available.

MNA