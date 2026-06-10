Israeli jets hit south Lebanon despite ceasefire

Arab sources cited by Iran's Mehr news agency said Israeli warplanes struck the towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Habbouch, and Kafr Rumman.

No immediate casualty figures were available.

Hezbollah fighters on Tuesday targeted a gathering of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers near the village of al-Qouzah in southern Lebanon with multiple rockets, in response to continued Israeli aggression.

In recent weeks, clashes along the northern border of occupied Palestine have intensified, with the frontier zone becoming a theatre of fire exchanges and reciprocal operations between the Lebanese Resistance and the Israeli military. The escalation comes despite a ceasefire that Israel has repeatedly violated.

MNA