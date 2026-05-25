Handala leaks identities of 69 Israeli officers

In a published statement, the group declared the officers “wanted fugitives,” stating: “The full names and details of the 69 Israeli naval officers who recently attacked the global Sumud convoy have been exposed and made publicly available.”

Describing the leak as an act of resistance, Handala added, “We are the lightning, after which you must always expect the rain of revenge.” The group declared its unwavering solidarity with the Sumud convoy and all maritime fighters.

The statement concluded with a direct warning to Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: “Know that no crime, on land or at sea, will go unanswered. You and all the corrupt, bloodthirsty members of this cabinet will be hunted everywhere by the shadows of the resistance. After every lightning bolt, expect the storm of our wrath.”

MNA