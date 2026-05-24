Strait of Hormuz won't return to pre-war status: Sources

Details emerging from a possible preliminary understanding between Iran and the United States indicate that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its pre-war status, contradicting a narrative circulating in some Western media outlets, with Iran set to maintain its sovereign authority over the waterway regardless of any agreement reached.

According to information obtained by Tasnim, if the preliminary memorandum of understanding is finalised and agreed upon, what changes is not the legal or operational status of the Strait of Hormuz, but rather the volume of vessels transiting it. Specifically, the number of ships passing through the strait would be allowed to return to pre-war levels over a period of 30 days.

The possible understanding also addresses the US naval blockade. According to the information obtained, the blockade must be completely lifted within 30 days under the terms of the MOU. Critically, if the naval blockade is not lifted, no changes to the Hormuz transit situation will take effect.

MNA