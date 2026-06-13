Huge ceremony held in Lahore for martyred Leader

A large gathering dubbed "Martyrs of the Nation" was held in "Minar of Pakistan" venue in Pakistani city of Lahore with the large participation of Pakistani people.

The ceremony was held on Saturday afternoon in commemoration of the Martyr Leader Imam Khamenei at the historic Minar Pakistan in Lahore. This ceremony is being held with the efforts of Pakistani Shiites and with the large participation of people from all walks of life from over the country.

According to the announcement of the organizers, hundreds of thousands of people from different cities of Pakistan traveled to Lahore to participate in this ceremony and were present at the venue since the early hours of today.

The organizers of this gathering have described it as one of the largest public gatherings of Shiites in Pakistan in recent years.

A number of prominent political and religious figures, both Shiites and Sunnis, took part to deliver speeches at the ceremony.

According to the organizers, this ceremony was held with the aim of commemorating the memory and thoughts of the martyred leader and also emphasizing the unity of the Islamic Ummah and solidarity between different political and religious movements.