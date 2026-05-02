Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, fell as much as 7% in afterhours trading on Wednesday, April 29, CNBC reported.

Meta blamed the war in Iran and a restriction on access to WhatsApp in Russia behind the numbers, according to the report.

Shares of Meta Platforms are down 6.3% afterhours to $627.24. The stock had risen 25% in the last one month and still away from their record high of $796.25.

In the wake of escalating US-Israel military adventurism against Iran, the prospect of the strategic waterway’s closure has jolted financial markets, disrupted energy flows and raised fears of a global economic rupture.

The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatens not merely to raise prices but to destabilize the entire energy system that underpins global trade.

MNA