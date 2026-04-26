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Apr 26, 2026, 9:18 AM

France facing ammo shortage, plans to produce more missiles

France facing ammo shortage, plans to produce more missiles

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – France is facing an ammunition shortage and is enlisting industrial companies to accelerate missile production, the Chief of Staff of the French Air and Space Force says.

France is facing an ammunition shortage and is enlisting industrial companies to accelerate missile production, Chief of Staff of the French Air and Space Force General Jerome Bellanger told the Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

"Supplies, of course, remain a problem," he said. "We are enlisting industry to accelerate production in order to replenish stocks of expended missiles," the defense official noted.

According to Bellanger, "it is necessary to keep in reserve the ammunition required for the current tasks of the Air and Space Force."

MNA

News ID 243986

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