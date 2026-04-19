Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss ties, reg., intl. developments

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral ties, the latest regional and international developments.
Further details on the conversation will be announced subsequently.
MNA
TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and latest war developments following the US and Israeli attack.
During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral ties, the latest regional and international developments.
Further details on the conversation will be announced subsequently.
MNA
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