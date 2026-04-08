Israeli regime launches heavy strikes on Lebanon

Media sources have described the Zionist regime’s aggression on Lebanon as extremely severe and heavy, occurring despite a recent ceasefire agreement.

Based on Lebanese media reports, the Zionist regime's fighter jets have carried out approximately 150 airstrikes on Lebanon over the past two hours. The Zionist army claimed it had targeted more than 100 points within 10 minutes.

Lebanese hospitals are reporting a high number of casualties and an urgent need for blood.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported a large number of martyrs and wounded in an attack on a building in the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon, as well as extensive strikes by Zionist regime warplanes on western and southern Beirut and towns in Beqaa and southern Lebanon. The Zionist regime has committed massacres in Beirut, Beqaa, the south, and Mount Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Health Minister announced that dozens have been martyred and hundreds wounded across Lebanon as a result of Israeli attacks. Hospitals are filled with martyrs and wounded.

The Lebanese Red Cross reported a high number of martyrs. Residential areas in Beqaa, eastern Lebanon, have been heavily bombed. In the town of Shamshtar in Beqaa, at least 10 were martyred and dozens wounded. A funeral procession in Shamshtar was also targeted.

Attacks on western Beirut include the areas of Burj Abi Haidar, Al-Manara, Ain Al-Tineh, and Barbour. Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported hundreds of martyrs and wounded in the new crime of the Zionist regime, including an attack on the town of Arabsalim in southern Lebanon.

The Dahieh suburb of Beirut, including the neighborhoods of Bir Hassan, Haret Hreik, Al-Shiyah, Al-Salam, and Al-Rahatab, has been heavily bombed. In the town of Kefoun in Mount Lebanon, the occupiers committed a massacre. A bombing of a residential apartment in the town of Dours killed two and wounded 11 others.

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