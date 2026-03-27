Hezbollah strikes 94 Israeli military positions in one day

Hezbollah announced that it carried out a total of 94 military operations against Israeli positions on Thursday in the framework of defending Lebanon and its people.
According to a statement issued by the "Lebanon Islamic Resistance War Media", these operations included targeting bases, command centers, troops gatherings and infrastructure belonging to the Israeli army in northern occupied Palestine.
Among the most important of these attacks was the targeting of the headquarters of the Israeli Ministry of War in central Tel Aviv, as well as an intelligence base in the north of the city with "advanced missiles".
MNA/ISN1405010702704
TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Lebanon's resistance movement Hezbollah announced its record number of daily operations, saying it had attacked 94 military positions in occupied territories in one single day on Thursday.
Hezbollah announced that it carried out a total of 94 military operations against Israeli positions on Thursday in the framework of defending Lebanon and its people.
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