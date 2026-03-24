No need for minelaying in Persian Gulf due to high dominance

According to Mehr News Agency, the spokesperson of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran, with full authority, holds the initiative in the Persian Gulf region and the territorial waters of Oman, and very intelligently and authoritatively controls the Strait of Hormuz."

"Therefore, due to sufficient dominance and power, there will be no need for minelaying in the Persian Gulf, and we will use any means necessary to ensure security."

"The armed forces, by maintaining dominance over the American-Zionist enemies, in cooperation with regional countries, are capable of ensuring security in the Persian Gulf, and extra-regional countries have no right to interfere in this area."

MNA