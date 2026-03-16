Iran, Thai top diplomats discuss war developments by phone

The foreign minister of Thailand expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who was assassinated in the US and Israeli aggression against the country on February 28.

Iran’s top diplomat expounded on the US-Israeli crimes committed during 16 days of their attacks against the country including an elementary school in Minab, hospitals, and residential areas, etc., emphasizing that the current situation is the result of the criminal act of the US and Israel in imposing a cruel and unjust war against Iran and the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against the brutal attacks of aggressors with utmost power, Araghchi underlined.

The foreign minister of Thailand, for his part, expressed his major concern over the dire consequences in continuation of war in the region, hoping that peace and stability would be restored in the region as soon as possible.

MNA/6775947