IRGC launches 53rd wave of Operation True Promise 4

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced it has carried out the 53rd wave of "Operation True Promise 4," targeting regional command and control centers and home front management facilities of the Israeli regime.

According to a statement by the IRGC's public relations department, the operation was conducted under the holy codename "Ya Javad al-A'imma Adrikni" in honor of the 84 martyred sailors of the Iranian army navy's Dena vessel.

The statement said the strikes involved a combined launch of 10 Fattah hypersonic missiles, Ghadr missiles, and explosive drones against forces of the terrorist American army at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, which it said had played a support-intelligence role in the attack on Iran. Targets also included regional command and control centers and home front management facilities of the Israeli regime.

The IRGC vowed that continuous and crushing attacks against the targets, centers, and interests of the US and Israeli regime will continue with greater force until the aggressor is punished and surrenders.

MNA