Pezeshkian visits hospitals treating war victims

On a field mission to directly monitor medical service delivery, Pezeshkian, accompanied by the health minister, visited several hospitals and specialized treatment centers for the wounded from the recent US-Israeli aggression.

During this visit, the President toured specialized sections, observing medical protocols and assessing the latest health status of the wounded.

While attending to the defenders of security and affected civilians, he praised their patience and selflessness.

He instructed the medical staff to secure strategic medicines, maximize the use of specialist personnel, and eliminate any logistical shortfalls, Press TV reported.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing all necessary facilities to accelerate recovery and reunite the wounded with their families.

MNA