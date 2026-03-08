Iran's advanced weapons to make enemies regretful

General Abdollahi, while referring to the continuing decisive response the US-Israeli aggression against Iran on Sunday, said the children of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini and martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as the Iranian nation are standing to their last breath, as pledged, to make the enemies repent their crimes.

Stating that the United States and the Israeli regime are busy with their illusion and miscalculation, he said the Iranians and their armed forces have always responded to the enemies in the battlefield, adding the aggressors would have realized that "we are not the men of slogans, but the men of battlefield."

He emphasized that Iranians, with the blessing of God, have showed their strength and power in the face of any attack or aggression on their beloved nation.

The senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) pointed to the enemies' repeated claims of knowing the statistics of Iranian missiles, saying they would realize actually on the battlefield that they knew nothing about the Iranian deterrence power and military capabilities.

General Abodallhi underlined that the Armed Forces, with great spirit and enthusiasm, are on the battlefield to avenge the blood of martyrs, especially the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and would continue their war until the enemies felt repent and remorse.

