IRGC launches 28th wave of Operation True Promise 4

According to the official statement from the Iranian Armed Forces, strategic targets were hit in multiple locations, including:

Al-Azraq Air Base – described as the largest and most active U.S. offensive fighter base, targeted in several strikes.

Tel Aviv and Be’er Sheva in the occupied territories – struck by heavy-warhead “Kheibar” missiles against military installations.

The statement emphasized that the scale and intensity of Iranian operations will continue to expand in response to the aggression of U.S. and Israeli forces.

MNA