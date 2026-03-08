  1. Politics
Mar 8, 2026, 2:52 PM

IRGC launches 28th wave of Operation True Promise 4

IRGC launches 28th wave of Operation True Promise 4

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iranian forces have launched the 28th wave of the Operation True Promise 4 against American and Israeli targets in the region.

According to the official statement from the Iranian Armed Forces, strategic targets were hit in multiple locations, including:

Al-Azraq Air Base – described as the largest and most active U.S. offensive fighter base, targeted in several strikes.

Tel Aviv and Be’er Sheva in the occupied territories – struck by heavy-warhead “Kheibar” missiles against military installations.

The statement emphasized that the scale and intensity of Iranian operations will continue to expand in response to the aggression of U.S. and Israeli forces.

MNA 

News ID 242455

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News