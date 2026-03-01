Iran’s top officials hold meeting

In a message on Sunday, Yousef Pezeshkian, the media advisor to the Presidential Office and the son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, said that the Saturday meeting of the Defense Council was held at the office of the Leader, where several military commanders were present and were martyred during the American and Israeli aggression. He noted that the president and several other officials were not present at that session.

He added that a meeting of the heads of three branches of the Iranian government was subsequently held on Sunday morning at a secure location, during which necessary arrangements were made to ensure continuity of governance.

Citing Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution, the statement explained that in the event of the removal or resignation of the Leader, a temporary leadership council composed of the President, the Head of the Judiciary, and one jurist from the Guardian Council assumes the duties of leadership until a new Leader is introduced.

MNA