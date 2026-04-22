Martyr Hassan Bagheri: Journalist who redefined war equation

The eight-year conflict between Iran and Iraq saw the emergence of an unconventional military strategist whose background lay not in formal officer training but in journalism. Hassan Bagheri, born Gholamhossein Afshordi, transitioned from covering events for the newspaper Jomhouri-e Eslami to founding and operating the intelligence unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the southern battlefields. His methods, rooted in meticulous documentation and detailed analysis, altered how Iranian forces gathered and utilized tactical data on the front lines.

Afshordi, who was born prematurely and described as frail in stature in the early years of his life, left university studies amid revolutionary activities and was drawn to the newly established Jomhouri-e Eslami daily. He became head of the paper’s Tehran news service. Following the outbreak of the imposed war, he moved to the war zone under the name Hassan Bagheri for security reasons and took charge of intelligence operations at a base in Ahvaz. Colleagues noted his work ethic routinely extended to 20-hour days, fueled by a habit of reading widely outside academic curricula. He established a dedicated intelligence room where he translated field reports and aerial photography into detailed operational maps, using rulers, protractors, and markers to designate attack routes for ground units.

The integration of his reporting discipline into combat planning became a defining feature of his command. Bagheri insisted on precise, timely reports from his network of trained scouts and rotated scarce night-vision equipment among them to monitor Iraqi positions in darkness. He also developed a system for interrogating Iraqi prisoners of war. Rather than relying solely on translators, he taught himself Arabic to directly question captured soldiers and officers about unit locations, supply schedules, troop morale, and equipment specifications. He created individual case files for senior Iraqi commanders and worked to intercept enemy radio communications using small receivers to corroborate visual intelligence.

Bagheri’s contributions to operational design, particularly in clarifying the disposition of Iraqi armored units and artillery, are credited in Iranian war accounts with enabling successful offensives despite material shortages. His approach to intelligence—combining cartographic precision, human-source debriefing, and signals monitoring—institutionalized practices within the Guard’s information apparatus.

Hassan Bagheri was martyred in the Fakkeh region on January 29, 1983. His legacy is tied to the professionalization of battlefield awareness during a conflict defined by static front lines and high attrition.

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