Good progress made in Iran-US talks in Geneva: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi talked to Iranian journalists after the third round of Iran-US talks concluded in Geneva on Thursday.

He said that after long hours of talks with the US, 'good progress' was made. He added that both sides came to a 'close understanding,' while some differences remain in certain areas.

"We got closer to a shared understanding on some key issues," said the head of the Iranian negotiating team.

He hailed his Omani counterpart for his efforts to facilitate the talks.

He also said that the latest round was one of the most serious and the longest rounds of nuclear talks.

Araghchi also said that "The technical teams were scheduled to begin and review technical discussions in Vienna on Monday, adding that "A new round of negotiations will be held in less than a week."

"We have clearly conveyed our demands about the lifting of sanctions," he also said.

"Consultations should take place in the respective capitals, and then we will hold the fourth round of talks next week," the lead Iranian negotiator concluded.

