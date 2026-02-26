Iran reportedly submits nuclear proposal to US

According to reports from Geneva, the Iranian delegation submitted proposals during the third round of talks aimed at addressing US concerns regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The proposal is designed to remove all American pretexts related to the nature of Iran's nuclear activities. The report added that failure by the White House to accept the proposal would be interpreted in Tehran as confirmation of earlier suspicions about a lack of US seriousness and that Washington’s diplomatic posture is merely performative.

No details about the specific content of the proposal have been disclosed.

The proposal was transmitted to the US side through Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, who is acting as mediator in the indirect negotiations.

MNA/86087941