No one can open up Bab el-Mandeb Strait once shut

“In case Sana’a takes the decision to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, no one can open it up,” Hossein al-Ezzi said in a post published on his X account on Saturday.

“Therefore, Trump and his accomplices would better put an end to all their steps and policies that obstruct the restoration of peace. They are urged to show respect for the rights of world nation and the Muslim Ummah,” he added.

Earlier, Yemeni Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammed al-Atifi said the country’s armed forces are at the apex of their readiness and are fully prepared to confront any act of aggression against Yemeni soil.

He stated that the recent US-Israeli onslaught against Iran showed the efficiency of unity among resistance fronts well and proved the effectiveness of military operations carried out by the fighters of the Axis of Resistance.

On March 28, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they had attacked sensitive Israeli targets in the southern parts of the occupied territories with ballistic missiles, indicating that the Arab nation had officially intervened to defend Iran amid the US-Israeli airstrikes.

The Yemeni military said in a statement that the action was in line with Yemen’s previous announcement about direct military intervention in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the resistance fronts in Lebanon, Iraq, and Palestine.

The Yemeni armed forces added that, given the ongoing military escalation, targeting of infrastructure, and the perpetration of crimes and killings against their brothers in Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, and Palestine, they executed their first military operation by firing ballistic missiles at sensitive military targets of the Zionist regime in southern occupied Palestine.

MNA