Lifting of sanctions an inseparable issue for Iran: FM spox

He stated that a full Iranian delegation, including technical experts in the nuclear field, is participating in the new round of indirect nuclear talks with the US in Geneva.

Baghaei stated on Monday that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had arrived in Geneva for the second round of nuclear negotiations, set to be held indirectly with the mediation of the Sultanate of Oman.

Regarding the Iranian delegation participating in this round of negotiations, the spokesman stated that talks naturally include technical as well as economic, political, and legal issues, while emphasizing that the technical aspect plays an important role.

He stated that Iran has come with a full team, including experts and technical specialists in the nuclear field, adding that the completeness of the team demonstrates Tehran’s seriousness.

Referring to the earlier negotiations in Oman, he said the first session focused on general issues and, as the foreign minister had indicated, was centered on assessing the seriousness of the other side and ensuring that it is genuinely committed.

Baghaei stressed that lifting of sanctions is an inseparable issue for Iran and that the country’s economic officials are closely following the matter.

The spokesperson also noted that technical experts are present in the discussions on relevant matters.

