  1. Politics
Feb 11, 2026, 5:24 PM

Rear Admiral Irani:

Iran authority, armed force depends on people participation

Iran authority, armed force depends on people participation

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Force Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has said that the authority of the country, Islamic Establishment and armed forces strictly hinges on participation of people on important arenas.

Speaking on the occasion of the 47th glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Sanandaj on Wednesday, Rear Admiral Irani emphasized that the noble nation of Islamic Iran has deep rooted in historical and cultural terms, which dates back thousands of years, adding that Iran is a harbinger of peace and security on the international stage. 

Turning to the defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the commander emphasized that Iran has never invaded any country throughout its history, but it has been attacked, and the noble people of the country have always been the defenders of the oppressed in the world, Irani underlined.

MA

News ID 241680
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News