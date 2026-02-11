Iran authority, armed force depends on people participation

Speaking on the occasion of the 47th glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Sanandaj on Wednesday, Rear Admiral Irani emphasized that the noble nation of Islamic Iran has deep rooted in historical and cultural terms, which dates back thousands of years, adding that Iran is a harbinger of peace and security on the international stage.

Turning to the defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the commander emphasized that Iran has never invaded any country throughout its history, but it has been attacked, and the noble people of the country have always been the defenders of the oppressed in the world, Irani underlined.

MA