Iran to respond to threats with unmatched force

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh declared that the country is fully prepared to respond to any threats from adversaries with a level of force they cannot imagine.

Amir Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, spoke during the 22 Bahman (February 11) rallies, describing the nationwide turnout as unprecedented.

“I have never seen such a massive presence in any previous year,” Nasirzadeh said, praising the Iranian people’s awareness and insight into global events. “Their participation is stronger than any bomb or missile.”

Regarding threats from foreign adversaries, the minister warned, “We will respond with full power and in a way that our enemies cannot even imagine.”

