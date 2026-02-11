Missile capabilities not on table in negotiations

Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Council of National Defense, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, addressed reporters on the sidelines of the 22 Bahman (February 11) nationwide rallies.

He stressed that Iran’s missile capabilities are not negotiable, and it is wise for the other party to pursue ongoing discussions seriously, rather than relying on displays of military power.

Shamkhani noted that commanders of Iran’s armed forces have repeatedly stated that even a limited military attack would constitute the start of war.

MNA