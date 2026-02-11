All foreign conspiracies against Iran failed: Hezbollah

Hezbollah of Lebanon, in a statement marking the anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, stressed that all enemy plots against the Iranian nation over the past 47 years have ended in failure.

The statement noted that, despite coordinated schemes by the United States, Western countries, and Israel aimed at isolating and ultimately toppling the Islamic Republic since its victory on February 11, 1979, Iran’s ongoing development and progress over nearly five decades demonstrates the total collapse of these conspiracies.

Hezbollah emphasized that the revolution’s liberation-focused vision and nation-building principles have continually thwarted external plots.

The Resistance movement also extended congratulations to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian officials, and the Iranian nation.

MNA