Iran has withstood pressures over past 47 years: Qassem

Hezbollah S.G. Sheikh Naim Qassem appeared via Al-Manar, addressing the memorial service of commander Ali Salhab (Hajj Malek) on Tuesday.

At the start of his speech, the Hezbollah leader said that "Malek advanced through numerous positions and responsibilities, consistently demonstrating competence, dedication, and unwavering determination."

"Hajj Malek was entrusted with military command in the Bekaa region, where he played a decisive and influential role in confronting Takfiri terrorist groups," he continued.

"We salute Islamic Iran and congratulate the Iranian nation on the great victory of the Islamic Revolution," he added.

"The Islamic Revolution emerged as a pillar of support for the oppressed, revitalizing resistance against the US and raising the banner of Palestine liberation," Qassem said.

"Imam Khamenei has elevated the Islamic Republic to the ranks of key and influential nations, built upon a foundation of faith and scientific advancement," he further said.

He offered condolences to the Pakistani people for the martyrs of the heinous crime perpetrated by ISIL (Daesh) at the Khadija Al-Kubra Mosque in Islamabad.

"In Lebanon, we fight in defense of Lebanon and Palestine as we have one enemy," he said elsewhere.

"Building the future requires the Lebanese State to embrace the resistance as a vital support, grounded in its experience, faith, and unwavering will," Qassem said.

"No one can prevent resistance in Lebanon because it is constitutionally guaranteed," he further asserted.

"There was a great man in Lebanon named Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was martyred to preserve the strength and honor of the homeland," according to the Hezbollah leader.

"The region is being reshaped to serve the US-Israeli hegemony, Lebanon won’t be a gateway for this dominance," he continued.

"Despite all its military capabilities and experience, ‘Israel’ has failed to achieve its objectives in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen," Qassem also noted.

"‘Israel’ is weaker than ever; stripped of the US weapons, it stands exposed and hollow," he further said, adding that, "‘Israel’ is being run by the American administration and is losing its presence and self-governance."

"Even the US is weaker than ever, amassing the hostility of nations and peoples while its so-called model erodes under mounting internal crises."

"The Resistance constitutes a vital national asset that must be preserved, we remain committed to denying the enemy any sense of borders, stability, or security," he said.

"We stood with our heads held high despite the pager massacre, the targeting of the Resistance’s capabilities of power and control and the martyrdom of leaders Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Safieddine," the Hezbollah leader said.

"We have decided to offer housing for three months to those whose homes were destroyed during the 2024 war, although providing shelter is the State’s responsibility," Qassem also said.

MNA