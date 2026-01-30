Iran eager to take part in any meaningful discussions: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Firdan held a press conference in Istanbul on Friday.

Prior to that, the two ministers held a meeting.

The meeting took place amid escalated US tensions in the region.

The meeting was followed by the joint press conference.

"We offer condolences to Iranian nation over the terrorist killing of citizens," said Fidan, adding that "We reaffirm opposition to any acts of military aggression against Iran.

"Military action is not a solution to Iran's issue," he also said, adding that "Military action against Iran could destabilize the entire region."

The top Turkish diplomat continued to say that "We see that Israel is convincing America to attack Iran. Israel must end its warmongering policy in the region."

"We also discussed Gaza with Mr. Araghchi. Türkiye has made great efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza and is continuing to do so," he also noted.

"As regards Syria, an understanding has been reached to integrate the SDF into the Syrian army. We are following it closely," he further said.

Araghchi, for his part, said that "We praise Turkey's stance regarding US threats against Iran."

"Israeli expansionism sees no limits," the Iranian minister added later.

"Security of each regional state amounts to the security of the whole region," he further asserted.

"We reiterate our willingness to take part in any discussion which is meaningful," Araghchi also said.

"We are ready to enter into talks if they are conducted from an equal perspective, based on mutual interests and mutual respect, and if they are fair and just," he added.

"Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, and these weapons have no place in our security calculations," he said.

"We welcome any diplomatic initiative that leads to de-escalation of the tensions, maintaining lasting peace, and neutralizing sinister Zionist conspiracies," the Iranian minister added.

"The current trip is not done with the aim of meeting directly with the American side, but as previously announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared for 'fair and equitable' negotiations," he further said.

"This requires the necessary preparations in the three areas of “form”, “venue” and “subjects” of the talks," he continued.

"In this regard, constructive consultations were held with Mr. Fidan and ongoing consultations with regional friends will continue to reach an operational framework," Araghchi also asserted.

"Our ultimate goal is to develop a mechanism that ensures 'honorable talks that ensures national interests; we hope to reach a comprehensive agreement on this specific framework in the near future."

"The US military attack is not an option. The Americans tried a military attack once in the past and did not achieve any of their goals; that's why they were forced to resort to their threats and demands for negotiations at that time," he continued.

"If the IRGC had not fought the ISIL, Europeans would have had to confront terrorism on their streets. They will regret their decision," he said later in an apparent reference to the designing of the IRGC by the EU as a terrorist organization.

"The EU designation of IRGC as 'terrorist organization' is a strategic mistake," he further noted.

MNA