US tariffs retaliation for Iranians' national resilience

Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, reacted to the new US sanctions against Iran imposed through raising trade tariffs on Iran’s economic partners, stating that the Iranian people have been subjected to unjust and illegal US sanctions and economic pressure for more than 75 years under various pretexts.

He said this reality reflects a deeply entrenched hostility toward Iran’s national existence within the US policy-making and political decision-making system.

Baghaei referred to the illegal and inhumane nature of US economic sanctions against Iran and their inherent contradiction with the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law, including the foundations of free international trade between states.

He stressed that US economic sanctions, due to their violation and infringement of the fundamental rights of every Iranian citizen, constitute a crime against humanity, adding that those who impose such sanctions must be held accountable for the consequences and repercussions of these crimes.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also warned about the dangerous effects of unilateral coercive measures by the United States on the international trading system, underscoring the responsibility of the United Nations and all its bodies and officials, including the UN Secretary-General, to fulfill their duties in safeguarding the rule of law at the international level.

Baghaei emphasized that the Iranian nation, relying on its capabilities and valuable experience in confronting unjust pressure and hostility, will undoubtedly continue the path of progress and development with determination.

MNA