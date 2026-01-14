US provocative statements clear interference in Iran affairs

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, held a telephone conversation with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to exchange views on regional and international developments and bilateral relations.

During the call, Iran’s foreign minister referred to the recent unrest in Iran, stating that peaceful public protests were driven into violence as a result of incitement by certain terrorist elements supported by the Zionist regime and the United States. Araghchi emphasized that calm has now been restored through the vigilance of the people and law enforcement forces.

Araghchi also pointed to provocative statements made by US officials, describing them as clear interference in Iran’s internal affairs, and stressed the determination of the Iranian people to defend national sovereignty and the country’s security against any form of foreign interference or hostile actions.

For his part, the UAE deputy prime minister and foreign minister highlighted the importance of continued consultations between Iran, the UAE, and other regional countries, and emphasized the need for joint efforts to strengthen regional stability and security.

