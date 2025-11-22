Russia blames West for current impasse in Iran’s nuclear file

According to Sputnik, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated that the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear file has completely reached a dead end, holding the European troika—the UK, Germany, and France—alongside the United States accountable for the current state of affairs.

Ulyanov warned that the consequences of the newly passed anti-Iran resolution will become evident soon. He noted that Tehran has already responded by warning the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the Cairo Agreement is effectively coming to an end.

He added that despite Western claims that diplomacy is still alive, “thanks to their efforts, diplomacy is practically dead.”

In a related statement, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, stressed that peaceful nuclear cooperation with Iran must be conducted under the same conditions applied to all non-nuclear states committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Zakharova described the recent resolution pushed by Germany, France, the UK, and the US at the IAEA Board of Governors as a “provocative step” by the Western bloc and a severe blow to global trust in the IAEA safeguards system and the broader non-proliferation architecture. She added that it is “absurd” for countries that have spent years violating the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and ignoring UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to now adopt an anti-Iran position in the name of non-proliferation.

MNA/6663828