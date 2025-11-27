Iranian border guard martyred in Saravan

The commander of the Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guard Brigadier General Reza Shojaei said that," One of the Sunni border guards of the Saravan Border Regiment was injured in a terrorist attack while patrolling the southeastern borders of the country and, despite the efforts of the medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries and achieved a high degree of martyrdom after being hospitalized."

The commander said that the border guard by the name of Matin Bahourzahi Sorani, who was a Sunni, had been injured in an armed conflict with terrorists earlier this year on September 14, when officers from the Esfandak Ranger Unit of the Saravan Border Regiment were attacked by a terrorist group while patrolling the main roads around the village of Esfandak in Saravan County and clashed with them.

General Shojaei said that the border guard had sustained injuries to his belly and had been hospitalized in Mashhad since September.

He added that the terrorists are still at large while investigations into the terrorists' actions still continue.

