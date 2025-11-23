Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement official meets Iran FM

Senior adviser to Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim and deputy head of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement Seyed Mohsen Hakim, who has traveled to Tehran for consultations and discussions with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Saturday met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

During the meeting, Hakim presented a report on the process of the recent elections in Iraq and expressed his appreciation for the positions and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward the government and people of Iraq.

Araghchi congratulated the government and people of Iraq on the peaceful and successful holding of the parliamentary elections. He added that the swift formation of a new government would further enhance the positive outcome of the enthusiastic participation of the Iraqi people.

Araghchi described the increased voter turnout as an important step toward strengthening the democratic process in Iraq and safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and national security. He further voiced hope that the elections will pave the way for greater cohesion, security, and progress in Iraq.

The top Iranian diplomat underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to expand its friendly relations with Iraq in all areas of mutual interest.

MNA/MFA