Iran-Russia Colors of Friendship art exhibition opens

An exhibition featuring works by young and talented artists from Iran and Russia has opened in Tehran as part of the joint cultural festival “Colors of Friendship”, dedicated to the memory of artist Sergey Andriyaka.

Out of 600 submitted artworks, more than 100 selected paintings form the core of this exhibition.

What makes the event remarkable is that Iranian artists have depicted their impressions of Russian culture, while Russian painters have portrayed Iran’s traditions and cultural heritage in their works.

The paintings reflect the deep and subtle understanding both nations have of each other’s cultural essence, illustrating how the universal power of art brings people closer together.

MNA/