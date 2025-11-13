Iran not to limit missiles range; progress will continue

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony commemorating IRGC Aerospace Force martyrs, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ali Fadavi dismissed enemy assertions about restricting Iran’s ballistic missile range as “non-expert opinions” lacking technical understanding.

He noted that the missile range framework followed by Iran was defined by the late Imam Khomeini and stressed that it has nothing to do with any limitations in the IRGC’s capabilities.

“The IRGC is a dynamic and advanced organization that persists firmly on its path of progress,” Fadavi asserted.

He also praised the efforts of Martyr Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam and other aerospace martyrs who contributed to advancing Iran’s missile industry, stating, “When God sees that we fulfill our duties, He grants us victory.”

Earlier this week, Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stressed that the country's missile program is none of the West’s business and bringing up such issues reveals the hegemonic policy of the US and certain European countries.

