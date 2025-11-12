Stepped-up Iran, Azerbaijan ties to foil enemies plots

He made the remarks in a meeting with First Deputy Speaker of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov in Islamabad Wednesday on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC).

During the meeting, Nikzad pointed to the cultural, historical and religious commonalities between people of Iran and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that Iran attaches great importance to enhance relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan in all fields.

Enemies are trying to sow seeds of discord between the two countries but the enemies’ malicious and heinous actions are doomed to failure, he underlined.

Iran and Azerbaijan have high potentials to promote their relations in all areas, Iran’s first deputy parliament speaker stressed.

The Azeri first deputy speaker of Milli Majlis said that people of Iran and Azerbaijan have always stood by each other and have a strong bond with one another and it is hoped that these friendly relations would be further strengthened and expanded.

The Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference is held on Tuesday and Wednesday under the theme “Peace, Security, and Development,” featuring delegations from various countries.

Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Nikzad travelled to Islamabad on Tuesday to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) hosted by Pakistan.

MA/IRN85994656