Iran participates in China Agricultural Yangling Exhibition

This exhibition, taking place in the 'National Agriculture and Technology City' of Yangling in Shaanxi Province, China, is recognized as one of the most important agricultural events in the world and showcases the latest technological achievements in the field of agriculture every year.

The 32nd China Yangling Agricultural Hi-Tech Fair kicked off on Saturday (25 October) in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, highlighting a competition for agricultural robots as well as an exhibition on smart agricultural machinery.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Agriculture, in a specialized meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, emphasized the importance of modern agriculture and food security relying on Iran's and the region's scientific and research capacities.

Gholamreza GolMohammadi, describing the role of modern agriculture in ensuring food security and highlighting Iran's achievements in coping with drought and environmental challenges in recent years, stated that over the past four decades, the production of agricultural products in Iran has increased from 30 million tons to more than 130 million tons.

He noted that this increase in production occurred without significant changes in the agricultural cultivation sector and clearly demonstrates the vital role of new technologies in boosting efficiency and productivity.

Gol Mohammadi mentioned the launch of the National Center for Monitoring Agricultural Production Patterns, increased use of drones in Iran's agricultural sector, nationwide smart irrigation, subsurface drip irrigation technology, and the application of nanotechnology in agriculture as some of Iran's achievements and initiatives in modern agriculture, and called for exchange of experiences and achievements among the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

MNA/