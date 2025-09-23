Iran, IAEA cooperation should not depend on Snapback

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), described the activation of the snapback mechanism and the reimposition of sanctions on Iran as a difficult and complex situation.

Addressing concerns over whether these developments could derail nuclear negotiations, Grossi stated, "I do not believe this will happen."

He emphasized the need to distinguish between the snapback mechanism, which will certainly have significant economic impacts due to the return of sanction, and the ongoing relationship between Iran and the IAEA.

Grossi underlined that cooperation between Iran and the agency should be continuous and not conditional on the activation of snapback sanctions.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Grossi added that if the snapback sanctions are activated, as Iran has warned, it would impact Iran’s relationship and cooperation with the IAEA. He noted this is why there has been intense diplomatic activity recently involving the European troika, Iran, the IAEA, and the United States to find a way forward.

When asked about his satisfaction with Iran’s cooperation following the recent agreement with the IAEA, Grossi described it as an ongoing process. He explained that recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities caused significant damage to the country’s nuclear infrastructure, which necessitated a temporary halt to inspections due to the facilities being under bombardment. He emphasized that now efforts must focus on restoring the previous monitoring system.

Grossi further explained that Iran has passed domestic legislation establishing new mechanisms for agreeing on inspections. He stressed the importance of sitting down together to work on aligning these frameworks. While Iran’s new laws impose obligations on its own side rather than on the IAEA, the agency must listen to Iran’s concerns. At the same time, Grossi reminded that if Iran wishes to remain a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), it must comply with certain obligations.

MNA/