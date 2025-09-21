11 states to recognize independent Palestine ahead of UNGA

The announcements come as the Israeli genocide against Gaza enters its second year, with growing international pressure on governments to take concrete action against the occupation.

Representatives from all 193 UN member states, along with two observers, are expected to speak at the General Assembly. UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock emphasized that advancing the two-state solution could increase pressure on Israel to halt attacks and allow humanitarian aid access. She warned that blocking aid and targeting civilians constitutes a clear violation of international law.

Since the declaration of the Palestinian state by Yasser Arafat in Algeria in 1988, 149 countries have formally recognized Palestine. Last July, a “Two-State Solution” conference hosted by Saudi Arabia and France in New York reaffirmed the importance of advancing this process.

Europe Leading the Wave

European nations are taking a prominent role in this new wave of recognition. France, under President Emmanuel Macron, announced it will officially recognize Palestine next Monday, following a prior commitment to Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas.

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that if Israel does not take serious steps to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Britain will recognize Palestine this month. He also stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and uninterrupted UN aid to Gaza.

Belgium and Portugal have similarly pledged to formally recognize Palestine during the New York session. Luxembourg, Malta, and San Marino have also joined this initiative, with Luxembourg’s Prime Minister confirming the announcement will be formalized at the UN General Assembly.

Global Expansion Beyond Europe

Support for Palestinian recognition extends beyond Europe. Canada, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, has informed Abbas of its intention to recognize Palestine during the assembly.

Australia and New Zealand have also confirmed they will finalize their positions at the event, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese describing the step as necessary to advance the two-state solution and end the war in Gaza.

Andorra has likewise pledged to announce its recognition of Palestine alongside France and other supportive states.

Legal and Humanitarian Implications

This diplomatic wave emerges amid Israel’s ongoing military assault on Gaza, backed unconditionally by the United States since October 7, 2023. Palestinian Health Ministry statistics report over 65,000 deaths and more than 166,000 injuries, the majority of whom were women and children, with at least 440 deaths from famine, including 147 children.

Baerbock emphasized that a two-state solution remains the only path to security for both sides.

The simultaneous recognition of Palestine by eleven countries, just ahead of the world’s largest annual diplomatic event, represents a historic milestone in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The move is expected to exert political and legal pressure on Tel Aviv and its supporters while strengthening hopes for justice and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

MNA/