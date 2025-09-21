FM congratulates national wrestling team on world victory

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi has congratulated Iran’s national wrestling team for their remarkable victory at the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

He hailed this achievement as a clear testament to the talent, unity, and perseverance of the young athletes and their dedicated coaching staff, who made history in the world of wrestling through their relentless efforts.

Araghchi emphasized that the decisive championship win of the national Greco-Roman wrestling team and the addition of another golden medal to their illustrious record are a source of pride for the Iranian nation.

He extended his congratulations to the team members, coaches, families, and the sports-loving public of Iran, expressing hope that this successful journey will continue with even greater strength and motivation.

Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team clinched the world championship title for the second time on Saturday at the 2025 World Wrestling Championships, held in Zagreb, Croatia, from September 13 to 21. The country’s freestyle wrestling team also emerged victorious, securing the championship title at the same event.

RHM/