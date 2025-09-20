Why didn’t Iran vote for the two-state solution?

On September 11, 1404, the United Nations General Assembly approved, with 142 votes in favor, a resolution proposed by France and Saudi Arabia, which called for the implementation of a two-state solution in the occupied Palestinian territories. The Islamic Republic of Iran, along with several other countries, did not participate in the vote and preferred to remain absent.

The following points are important in this regard:

1. This resolution supports a plan that confirms the existence of Israel in the occupied territories as a state. This is unacceptable to Iran, as it opposes the existence of Israel as a state and does not accept the granting of part of the Palestinian territory to Israel. At the same time, this resolution has no implementation grounds, and it is not clear how it can overcome the US veto after being referred to the Security Council.

2. The resolution submitted to the United Nations by France and Saudi Arabia, despite its appearance of supporting the formation of a state called the “State of Palestine,” seeks to disarm Hamas and give authority to a government based in the autonomous region of Palestine headed by Mahmoud Abbas. This autonomous government is a government trusted by the West and has made no effort to confront the genocide of the Palestinian people by the Zionist regime, and is not trusted by the Palestinian people.

3. The formation of any independent state in the occupied territories must be based on the true will of its main inhabitants - Muslims, Jews, and Christians - and, through the Iranian proposal, it must be based on a free and inclusive referendum. The details of the Iranian proposal have been registered in the United Nations in document S/2019/862 P. This proposal proposes that all residents of the occupied territories, including Muslims, Jews, Christians, and even refugees outside Palestine, in Jordan or Latin American countries, have the right to vote and determine the future system in the occupied territories by participating in the referendum. This is a fair method, and it was implemented in South Africa during the apartheid era and it has yielded results; after the struggles of the South African people against the apartheid regime, the people voted to abolish this regime and established a system free of apartheid. This method can also be implemented in the occupied Palestinian territories, and therefore Iran, considering its reservations, opposes the resolution that was formed with the support of the political approach of Western countries such as France, and believes that a just peace can only be achieved by ending the occupation and fully realizing the independence and sovereignty of the State of Palestine.

4. In response to the question that the Iranian plan does not have an implementation guarantee, it should be said that the basis for implementing the Iranian plan is much stronger than the establishment of two states in the occupied territories. The two-state plan has been proposed since the establishment of the Zionist regime in 1948, but it has not been implemented due to the opposition of Israel and the support of the West, especially the United States. In fact, the fake Israeli regime was established on November 29, 1947, with the adoption of UN Resolution 181 and the division of Palestine under the British mandate into two states: Jewish (Israel) and Arab (Palestine). On May 14, 1948, at the same time as the definitive end of the British mandate over Palestine, the Israeli state declared its existence and prevented the formation of a Palestinian state in four wars with the Arabs. This question should be asked to Western countries: why are they still pursuing the two-state plan when they know that the Zionist regime does not accept this plan and that the United States will veto the establishment of a Palestinian state in the Security Council?

5. To form a state, four basic elements are necessary: ​​territory, population, government, and sovereignty, but the Zionist regime does not accept the territory, government, and sovereignty of Palestine and is also seeking to eliminate the population element by committing genocide in this land and attempting to forcibly migrate Palestinians. The governments supporting the two-state solution, especially France, must first force the Israeli regime to accept the four components of the formation of a Palestinian state and then support the two-state plan.

In general, the French resolution has a purely political approach, and instead of such showy plans, Western countries should pursue practical measures such as suspending trade, political, and military relations with Israel to truly support Palestine and the defenseless people of Gaza. It is not possible to continue selling weapons to the occupying regime while simultaneously proposing an unworkable two-state plan.