Iran prepared to deliver decisive response to any aggression

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week, highlighting the lessons of the Iran-Iraq War and the recent 12-day Israeli-imposed war on the country, affirming the nation’s capability to maintain strategic initiative and deter threats.

The statement noted that the Iranian armed forces, inspired by past experiences and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, have achieved high levels of self-sufficiency, battlefield initiative, and operational readiness.

Sacred Defense Week celebrates popular Resistance and commemorates one of the most glorious chapters of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, the statement said, adding that the nation successfully thwarted a comprehensive global aggression against its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the Islamic Establishment.

The IRGC underlined that effective deterrence stems from constant readiness, innovation in strategy and tactics, and ongoing development of advanced defense systems. “In the event of any miscalculation or aggression, the Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain battlefield initiative and deliver another decisive and instructive response,” the statement read.

It also noted that, even under harsh economic sanctions and multi-layered pressures, Iran’s armed forces have relied on indigenous knowledge and capabilities to maintain self-sufficiency and counter advanced militaries, ensuring national security and thwarting enemy objectives.

The statement further warned that any hostile action, particularly by the US or the Israeli regime, against Iran’s national interests or territorial integrity will be met with a “decisive, crushing, and timely response” from the armed forces. It emphasized that full-readiness—including land, air, sea, missile, cyber, and intelligence capabilities—remains in place to protect the nation.

The IRGC concluded by honoring the sacrifices of martyrs, veterans, and combatants of the Sacred Defense and reaffirmed the commitment of Iran’s armed forces to safeguard national security and sovereignty.

MNA/6596134