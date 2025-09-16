Iran freestyle wrestling team becomes world champion again

The Iranian national freestyle wrestling team won tw golds, two silvesr, and three bronze medals in different weight categories of the 2025 World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia on Tuesday.

Amirhossein Zare won the gold medal for his country in the 125kg category.

Ahmad Mohammadnejad Javan and Kamran Ghasempour, Mohammad Nokhodi, and Amirhossein Firouzpour have also won silver and bronze medals for their country as of Monday.

Prior to winning the title, Iran had two finalists in the last two weight categories: Rahman Amouzad in the 65 kg and Amirali Azarpira in the 97 kg weight category. Amouzad bagged Iran's second gold medal on Tuesday while Azarpira settled for a silver medal after narrowly was beaten by an American opponent.

The last time the national freestyle wrestling team won the championship title was in the 2013 World Championships in Budapest.

The Iranian team has won six world titles with this year's victory.

